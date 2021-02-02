Glasgow, Kenneth Leroy Jr.

PARKER, Colo. - Kenneth Leroy Glasgow Jr., age 62, of Parker, Colo., passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo. Ken was born on Nov. 21, 1958, in Columbus, Wis., to Helen Price (Glasgow) and Kenneth Leroy Glasgow Sr.
In 1976, Ken graduated from high school and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1978 to 1999. During his enlistment, Ken became a gunnery sergeant and was stationed all over the world, including serving in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm.
In March 1999, Ken moved back to Wisconsin, where he met his soulmate and best friend, Karin. On June 26, 2000, they were united in marriage, and in July 2001 they moved to Colorado. Ken was most currently employed with Raytheon Company in Aurora, Colo.
Ken was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and two dogs, Chewie and Hann.
Ken is survived by his wife, Karin; mother, Helen (Jim) Price of Poynette; sisters, Beverly (Curt) Walters of Rio and Kaye (Dan) Pare of Portage; brothers, Robert (Linda) of Pardeeville and Roger (Kristy Hill) of Cambria; daughters, Ashley (Demetrius) Allen of Orange Park, Fla., and Rachelle Johnson of Emeryville, Calif.; stepdaughters, Holly (Brent Jensen) Thomas of Eau Claire and Sara Thomas of Sun Prairie; stepsons, Nathan (Monica) Thomas of Waukesha and Ty Thomas of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Angel, Payton, Mia, Daphne, Demi, Delaney and Selena; great-grandson, Kysen; and many beloved friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
A celebration of Ken's life will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Karin and family would like to thank Sky Ridge Medical Center, doctors, and staff for their care of him. Ken will be greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues.
In Ken's memory, donations can be made to Dumb Friends League animal shelter in Denver on their website: https://www.ddfl.org/.
