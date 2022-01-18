Gleash, Patrick Lawrence "Pat"

BARABOO—Patrick Lawrence “Pat” Gleash, age 76, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Patrick, son of Lawrence and Alice (Graves) Gleash was born April 18, 1945 in Baraboo. He was raised in Reedsburg by his uncle and aunt, Martin and Margaret Flohr. Pat was a graduate of Reedsburg High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 23, 1965 and was proudly discharged on Aug. 26, 1968. On April 20, 1968 he was united in marriage to Annalee Kietzke. Pat was employed for over 20 years by Eagle Signal in Baraboo and then worked for Seneca Foods for over 25 years until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to be in the woods hunting or on the water fishing. Pat could fix anything that needed fixing or if needed, build it from the ground up. Family was important to Pat, he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. His church family was also very meaningful to Pat. The family will miss his quick wit and joking personality.