Nov. 9, 1928—April 15, 2023

PORTAGE – Glen E. Cutsforth died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the age of 94, at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi, WI, with his loving family at his side. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.

He was a salesman, machinist, a builder and jack-of-all-trades. Most of all he enjoyed working with his hands. An avid sportsman he was! (Little Daniel Boone) Baseball was a favorite sport. He was a fan of the Braves but switched it to being a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs. Always cheered for his Green Bay Packers. Glen was a player and coach for numerous slow pitch and fast pitch teams. One being the “Babe Ruth League”. He played half-century softball while he wintered in Florida.

He was born November 9, 1928, in Portage, WI, to Clive Ellis Cutsforth and Martha (Seely) Cutsforth. On November 6, 1948, he was united in marriage to Ruth A. Wheeler, and they shared 50 wonderful years together.

He is survived by three sons: Thomas Cutsforth, Don (Julie) Cutsforth, Russ (Judy) Cutsforth, all of Portage, and Ace Gray of Eagle Rock, AR; ten grandchildren: Melissa, Andrea, Tom, Tyler, Mason, Michael, Erika, Rebecca, Nathan and Ryan; thirteen great-grandchildren: Billie, Brandon, Cole, Kellen, Linley, Roman, Kye, Cam, Olin, Makenna, Ambreena, Glen and Benjamin; one great-great-grandchild, Billie V. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Ron (Chris) Wheeler of Portage; one niece, Karen (Cutsforth) Shilhavey of West Bend; many nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his parents, brothers: Clifford and Bernard, two grandchildren: Erin K. Cutsforth and T.J. Ness, brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Barb) Wheeler and Rachel (Leo) Faye, niece, Cheri Cutsforth, many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Burial will follow in Wyocena Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.