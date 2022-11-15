Aug. 22, 1938—Nov. 13, 2022

Glenda “Lorrell” Blau, age 84, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Reedsburg Area Medical Center with her husband by her side. Glenda, daughter of Thomas and Gladys (Peters) Burke was born Aug. 22, 1938 in Michigan.

She was a graduate of Mather High School in Munising, MI, Class of 1956. On Feb. 20, 1960 she was united in marriage to John Blau in Munising. Lorrell was proud to be a homemaker, raising four daughters. In her free time, she enjoyed reading books, playing cards and piano. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as the Senior Center

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; daughters: Melanie (Tom) Wentler, Gaylene Stingl, Carrie (Kevin) Johnson and Michelle (Michael) DeVries; grandchildren: Heather (Christopher Meyer) Wentler, Lisa Wentler, Tammy (Bob) Edwards, Tom Stingl, Ashley (Jeremy) Baier, Courtney (Greg) Kirkeeng, Macayla DeVries, Marissa DeVries; great-grandchildren: Jayce Miller, Ely and Georgia Baier, Chloe Kirkeeng; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lorrell was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Royce Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Luke Powers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. The Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. in honor of Lorrell. Burial will follow the mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.