Glenn A. Herndon, age 92, of Baraboo passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Glenn, son of Jess and Maddie (Adams) Herndon was born Aug. 25, 1927 in South Carolina. On Dec. 1, 1951 he was united in marriage to Eunayne A. Puttkamer; she preceded him in death on June 22, 2011. In 1945 he enlisted into the US Air Force and proudly served for 21 years until his retirement and honorable discharge in 1966. After his retirement from the Air Force he was employed by St. Clare Hospital and Industrial Coils as personnel director. Glenn then went on to work for the Norm Sauey family and the International Crane Foundation as a grounds keeper. Glenn ended his working career at Perry Printing, working in various capacities. He enjoyed being outside and working on his farm.
Survivors include his children, David Herndon and Robin (Dave) Goeb; grandchildren, Jesse (Christianne) Herndon, Ben (Becky) Herndon, Luke Herndon, Stephanie (Nick) Inman, and Matt (Nichole) Goeb; seven great-grandchildren, Maren, Bodi, Logan, Corbin, Meghan, Cameron, Layla; as well as nieces and nephews in South Carolina, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Euanyne; and his siblings.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor David Jensen officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as well as at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
