June 21, 1931—May 15, 2022

ENDEAVOR—Glenn David Alexander, Jr., age 90, of Endeavor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Harris Villa in Westfield.

Glenn was born on June 21, 1931, in Westfield, the son of Glenn and Mabel (Wandry) Alexander, but soon moved to Endeavor, where he spent the rest of his life. He met his wife, Agnes, in high school. They raised three children and shared the last 71-years together. In life, he was a farmer and a milkman before working for Penda/Tri-Enda as an electrician, retiring in 1995.

Glenn was known for his big belly laugh, bringing smiles to everyone around. Post retirement, he and his many friends held a daily morning “meeting” at the local bar, drinking coffee and solving world problems. His favorite pastimes were gardening and watching sports. He planted and maintained a large garden every year. He loved the Brewers, Packers and Badgers and rarely missed a game on TV. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the back deck, keeping an eye on the fields and livestock he had once tended to.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes; his daughter, Tracy (Paul Forehand) Alexander; four grandchildren: Brandy (Kurt) Larson, Nikki Owen, Candie Prate and Travis Alexander; four great-grandchildren: Mason Williams, Olivia Larson, Bo Owen and Joslyn Owen; his sister, Joan Dummer; his daughter-in-law, Patty Alexander; close family friends: Clint Owen and Jim Hutchinson; other near relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children: Jack Alexander and Kathie Prate; his son-in-law, Bob Prate; his brothers: Jack and Don Alexander; and his sisters: Bonnie Ahlen and Judy Harp.

A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.