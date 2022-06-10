Jan. 28, 1947—June 7, 2022

COLUMBUS—Glenn F. “Butch” Dykstra, 75, of Columbus passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home.

Glenn was born the son of Bernard “Bernie” and Selma (Hurckman) Dykstra on January 28, 1947 in Columbus. He was a graduate of Columbus High School and UW-Madison Short Course.

Butch was married to Karen Lindert on August 17, 1968 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic with Mosinee Converted Products and later with American Packaging for many years. Butch drove bus for the Columbus School District for over 45 years until his retirement. He considered everyone on his route as his “kids”, and especially enjoyed driving for the wrestling, band, and baseball organizations.

He served 32 years with the Columbus Fire Department where he retired as Chief and served many years as an EMT. Butch was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and John Deere tractors.

Butch is survived by his wife Karen of Columbus; his children: Lisa (special friend Stacy DeGroot) Dykstra of Evansville, Mark (Teresa) Dykstra of Janesville, Craig (special friend Kathi Oettel) Dykstra of Columbus, and Jennifer (Joel) Zick of Newton; nine grandchildren; his brother Russ (special friend Lynn Bowdin) Dykstra of Columbus; mother-in-law Agnes Lindert of Randolph; his faithful companion “Pretty Kitty”; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Harold Lindert; and sister-in-law Diane Dykstra.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus the following day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Columbus Fire Department or to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church.

The Dykstra family would like to thank Mary Kluetzman for all her care and support.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.