Glenn Thomas Buehlman

Glenn was born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1947 to Ralph Thomas Buehlman and Helaine Agnes (Johnson) Buehlman. The family built a home and moved to Skokie, IL in 1948. After graduating from Niles East High School, he was hired by Illinois Bell, where he met his future wife Josette, who was also an employee. They married on November 7, 1970 and lived in Glenview, IL. Retiring in 1994, Glenn and Josette moved to rural Mauston where he loved to hunt squirrels and deer, using skills he acquired in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter. Glenn served 5 years in the active service and Illinois National Guard retiring as a specialist five.