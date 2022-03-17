Feb. 8, 1947—March 5, 2022
MAUSTON—Glenn Thomas Buehlman, of Mauston passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Glenn was born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1947 to Ralph Thomas Buehlman and Helaine Agnes (Johnson) Buehlman. The family built a home and moved to Skokie, IL in 1948. After graduating from Niles East High School, he was hired by Illinois Bell, where he met his future wife Josette, who was also an employee. They married on November 7, 1970 and lived in Glenview, IL. Retiring in 1994, Glenn and Josette moved to rural Mauston where he loved to hunt squirrels and deer, using skills he acquired in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter. Glenn served 5 years in the active service and Illinois National Guard retiring as a specialist five.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and more recently by his beloved wife, Josette on September 22, 2021. He is survived by three cousins.
Glenn’s preference was to have no services held and that his cremated remains be buriednext to his wife Josette in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Lindina.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)