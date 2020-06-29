Glewen, Candace Bell

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Candace Bell Glewen, 57, entered God's Kingdom on June 20, 2020.
To know her is to love her. Candace is loved not just by her family, but by so many throughout the community and across the country.
Candace was born in Havre de Grace, Md., to Robert and Dora Bell and was the younger sister to Pamela Kelley and Tammy Thompson. The "three sisters" moved all over the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest while growing up, and despite not living in the same house anymore, the sisters had Saturday morning conference calls to keep tabs on each other. She graduated from USF in 1985 with a degree in Finance, which the family believes was used towards her black belt in shopping and finding the best deal.
She married Robert Glewen in 1988, and he had a front row seat to her greatness as he watched Candace live her live to the fullest. Her two greatest gifts are her children, Ashley Downing (spouse: Tyler) and Grant Glewen (spouce: Emma). The love she had for her children knew no limits, which was often shown by how quickly she would turn a conversation into sharing their incredible accomplishments.
Her diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of cancer never stole her fiery spirit. She battled the disease with grace, dignity and the utmost strong determination. She continued to give her family so many beautiful memories in the last two years. She danced with her son at his wedding and was there for the birth of her firstborn grandson, Brooks.
She had a servant's heart, working so tirelessly, she strived to truly make a difference in New Port Richey and the entire state of Florida. In 2013, she was recognized by the Tampa Bay Times as the Humanitarian of the Year, and it does not scratch the surface for the lives she impacted and changed. While the crown she wore as Queen of Chasco in 2014 may be one of her favorite accessories, perfecting her royal wave was her favorite activity. She poured her heart into her community and worked with many organizations including: Rotary of Trinity, Youth and Family Alternatives, Gulfside Hospice, Lighthouse for the Blind, BOD for North Bay Hospital, Leadership Pasco, West Pasco Chamber of Commerce, Charter Advisory Committee Pasco County, RAP House, The Concourse Council, Leadership at Trinity Presbyterian…to name a few.
Candace's career achievements within the banking industry over the last 24 years made her a trusted source for her clients. For the last eight years she has worked at Mid Florida Credit Union, rising to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. After the service, at 4 p.m., the family invited friends of Candace to a processional car line, where people safely said goodbye to Candace and extended well wishes to the family from their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to one of the below charities to which Candace dedicated her life: Rotary Club of Trinity, Youth and Family Alternatives and Gulfside Hospice. May we all be inspired to live our lives with a servant's heart like she.
