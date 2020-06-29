Glewen, Candace Bell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Candace Bell Glewen, 57, entered God's Kingdom on June 20, 2020.

To know her is to love her. Candace is loved not just by her family, but by so many throughout the community and across the country.

Candace was born in Havre de Grace, Md., to Robert and Dora Bell and was the younger sister to Pamela Kelley and Tammy Thompson. The "three sisters" moved all over the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest while growing up, and despite not living in the same house anymore, the sisters had Saturday morning conference calls to keep tabs on each other. She graduated from USF in 1985 with a degree in Finance, which the family believes was used towards her black belt in shopping and finding the best deal.

She married Robert Glewen in 1988, and he had a front row seat to her greatness as he watched Candace live her live to the fullest. Her two greatest gifts are her children, Ashley Downing (spouse: Tyler) and Grant Glewen (spouce: Emma). The love she had for her children knew no limits, which was often shown by how quickly she would turn a conversation into sharing their incredible accomplishments.