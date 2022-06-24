Dec. 21, 1928—June 1, 2022

MIDDLETON—Gliceria “Sing” Fuller, our loving matriarch, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care in Middleton, WI.

Her passion for life spanned five generations. She married James M. Fuller on June 6,1946, while he was stationed in the Philippines. They left the Philippines in 1948 to start their new life in Lodi, WI where they raised their three daughters and later moved to Baraboo.

Sing achieved whatever she set her mind to and had an extraordinary work ethic. She received her US Citizenship in 1950 and was an American patriot and member of the Women’s Auxiliary. She believed all people should be respected and have their voices heard.

Sing enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower gardens and with her family. Sing was a strong, faithful, resilient woman for almost 94 years and after battling Dementia she has earned this peaceful rest.

Gliceria is now reunited with her husband James, their two sons, James, Jr. and Gerald and daughter, Cyndi along with special friend, Kenneth Wright and her ever faithful dogs, Casey and Shelby. She will forever watch over her daughters: Geraldine (Sherwood) Slager and Patricia Williams (Frank Alfaro); grandchildren: Tricia (James) Wirth, Rebecca (Sean) Spindler, Norris Crowe, Carla Williams (Ben Erdman); plus her eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful to Brookdale Memory Care and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care for a one-of-a-kind little lady.

Memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral Services at 6021 University Avenue, Middleton, WI on July 9, 2022 . Service at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. http://www.alzwisc.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison. (608) 238-8406