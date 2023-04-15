Jan. 3, 1937—April 12, 2023

PORTAGE – Gloria B. Zuhlke, age 86, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Columbia Healthcare Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Gloria was born on January 3, 1937, in Brown Deer, WI, the daughter of Alois and Rose Marie (Krieg) Hoeglinger. She graduated from Shorewood High School in 1955.

Gloria met Dewey at a dance that they attended with mutual friends, and they married on May 25, 1957. They settled in Dousman and had two children, Daniel and Susan. They moved to Portage in the 1970’s.

She had worked at various grocery stores until her retirement. Gloria enjoyed reading, travel, playing cards, spending time with family and playing music. In her younger years, she taught others how to play the accordion. She had a quick wit and an easy smile.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Duane; her loving daughter, Susan (Rick) Clark of Woodruff, WI, and their daughter, Krystle Clark (Matt) of Davenport, IA; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Daniel.

No services will be held at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in North Prairie Cemetery in Waukesha, WI.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.