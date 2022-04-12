July 28, 1960—April 8, 2022

MAYVILLE—Gloria Jean Baldauf, age 61, of Mayville passed away peacefully at her home with her husband at her side on Friday, April 8, 2022.

A funeral service for Gloria will take place on Wednesday, April 13, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Tn. Lomira with the Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 2:00—5:00 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville and again on Wednesday, April 13, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s in Tn. Lomira. Interment will take place at St. Petri Cemetery.

Gloria was born the daughter of Roger and Carol (Lepien) Fink on July 28, 1960, in Beaver Dam. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tn. Lomira. Gloria was raised on the Fink Family Farm. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in 1978 and then went on to attend Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, graduating in 1982. Gloria taught Lutheran elementary school at St. Paul in Round Lake, IL, and also Memorial Lutheran in Willamston, MI. She was united in marriage to Pastor Paul Baldauf on November 25, 1989, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tn. Lomira. Together they served the Lord at Prince of Peace in Howell, Michigan and Grace Lutheran in Oronoco, Minnesota. She also served as administrative assistant at Resurrection Lutheran in Rochester, Minnesota. She continued to serve her Lord as an excellent church organist, choir director, Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aid member, piano instructor and served as the secretary and treasurer of St. Petri Ev. Lutheran Cemetery Association. Gloria was a faithful and supportive Pastor’s wife.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Paul of Mayville. Her brother, John (Vicky) Fink of Mayville. Her nephew, Brandon (Megan) Fink of Mayville. Her niece, Brittany (Fiance’ Wyatt Sweet) Fink of Mayville. Her God-Child, Cheri Youngbeck of Iron Ridge. Her aunts: Jeanette Messner and Janet Moldenhauer. Her uncle, Ned (Carolyn) Lepien.Her sister-in-law, Patricia Baldauf and her children, Melissa Baldauf, Amy Baldauf, Christina (Justin) Pfau, and John (Crista) Baldauf. Further survived by cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; nephew, Zachary; grandparents: Henry (Irma) Fink and Edward (Anita) Lepien; in laws, Edward (Mable) Baldauf; and brother-in-law, Herbert Baldauf.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Tn. Lomira, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, or the St. Petri Ev. Lutheran Cemetery Association.

