REEDSBURG—Gloria “Jean” McAdams, age 64, of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on July 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Mildred (Bilskie) McAdams; and her sister, Pam Sam. She left behind her husband of 25 years, Todd Hartman; and daughters: Mallory Frye and Kimberly (Brian) Gaffney; grandchildren: Dominick, Brandson and Rhylan. She also leaves behind two brothers: Lee (Nancy) and Jeff (Tammy) McAdams; as well as brother-in-law, Dave Sam; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Jean was a graduate of Monona Gove High School in 1976. She became a respiratory therapist and in 1998 opened Community Home Medical Equipment which she owned for 16 years. Jean was President of WAMES for 7 years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and taking four-wheeler rides with her husband.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. A private family burial will be held at Butterfield Cemetery.