REEDSBURG—Gloria “Jean” McAdams, age 64, of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on July 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Mildred (Bilskie) McAdams; and her sister, Pam Sam. She left behind her husband of 25 years, Todd Hartman; and daughters: Mallory Frye and Kimberly (Brian) Gaffney; grandchildren: Dominick, Brandson and Rhylan. She also leaves behind two brothers: Lee (Nancy) and Jeff (Tammy) McAdams; as well as brother-in-law, Dave Sam; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Jean was a graduate of Monona Gove High School in 1976. She became a respiratory therapist and in 1998 opened Community Home Medical Equipment which she owned for 16 years. Jean was President of WAMES for 7 years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and taking four-wheeler rides with her husband.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. A private family burial will be held at Butterfield Cemetery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)