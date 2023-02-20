Dec. 25, 1946—Feb. 16, 2023

BEAVER DAM- Gloria Jean Werwinski, age 76, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving husband and family as her journey here on earth ended after a very brave two and a half year battle with Pancreatic cancer.

A visitation for Gloria will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. A funeral service will begin at Noon with Father Will Arnold officiating also at the funeral home.

Gloria was born December 25, 1946 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Alvin and Berndetta Uebel. The rarest birthday of the annual calendar is Christmas day, so she was special from the moment she was born.

Gloria and her husband, Jim shared over 31 years together. They were deeply in love and were married in Hawaii. They loved to travel, visit casinos and spend time with family and friends.

Gloria was a very kind, generous, and loving person who believed in the phrase “Kindness Matters”. She remained in Beaver Dam where she owned Rainbow Connection Creative Child Care for over 40 years. She taught, cared for, and shaped the lives of hundreds of children in our community, creating close bonds and providing services for multiple generations. Gloria was also a Dodge County foster parent and provided a safe haven for over 60 foster children.

Gloria is survived by her husband Jim; children: Joe (Lynette) Hartl, Cindy (Phil) Schwantes, Michelle Landdeck, Jason (fiancé Mary) Okon, Todd (Shari) Werwinski, Faye (Tom) Pankow, Paul (Cathy) Werwinski, and Jamie (Michelle) Werwinski; twenty Grandchildren; seven Great Grandchildren; dear sister Carol (Rich) VandeZande; and friend Sandy Pocius.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; niece Dawn Jeche; son-in-law Terry Smith; and grandson Dereck Potkovic.

The family would like to thank her team of doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee; Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam; Hillside Home Care and Hospice; and a special thanks to nurses, Marita and Annie at Hillside for the extraordinary care they provided Gloria.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.