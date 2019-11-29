Gloria L. Henning, age 53, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born to Lester and Lois (Rath) Henning on May 13, 1966, in Columbus the youngest of seven. She was a Columbus High School graduate. Gloria loved to help people. She found joy as a caregiver and aid at the Larson House. She loved to cook and fish. Gloria had a great sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. She enjoyed watching a good thunderstorm and spending time with her beloved cats. She is survived by her two children, Casey (Amanda) Ehlers of Rio and Drew (fiancée, Jennifer Swan) Dykstra of Fall River; three sisters, Susan Bates of Visalia, Calif.; Sharon Henning of Poynette, Olive (Everton) Taylor of Madison; three brothers, Dennis (Debra) Henning of Marshall, Daniel (Linda) Henning of Portage, David (Lisa) Henning of Waterloo; Casey’s father, Gordie Ehlers; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and Drew’s father, Michael Dykstra. Peace, Love, Boo-yah! A celebration of life gathering will be held from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Hampden Town Hall located at N1291 Cty Rd. N, Columbus, Wis., 53925. Condolences may be sent to Casey Ehlers at PO Box 102, Fall River, Wis. 53932. Online condolences may be made at jensenfueralandcremation.com.
