Sept. 20, 1932—May 21, 2022

COLUMBUS—Gloria M. Moldscheck, 89, of Columbus passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home. Gloria was born the daughter of Quint and Marion (Gray) Sandborn on September 20, 1932 in Rio, WI. She was a graduate of Rio High School.

Gloria was married to Wayne Moldscheck, who preceded her in death in 1983. Gloria was employed in various jobs in the Columbus area. She was currently serving on the board of directors for Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. Gloria was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Gloria is survived by her sons: William (Diane) Moldscheck of Sacramento, CA, and Jim (Linda) Moldscheck of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren: Cory Beth (Mike) Gade, Christina (Cameron) Harrison, Kathryn Moldscheck, Valerie (Adam) Beckwith, Veronica McKee, and Jay McKee; five great-grandchildren: Huck, Lily, Kaydence, Kollin, and Karissa; her siblings: Robert Sandborn, Blanch Sandborn, and Ruth Sandborn; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; and two brothers: Bill and David.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.