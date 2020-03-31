Gloria Marie (Vande Kolk) Quam, age 97 of Waupun

Gloria was born on Aug. 26, 1922, in Fond du Lac County, a daughter of John and Johanna (Van Beek) Vande Kolk. On May 26, 1973, she was united in marriage to Carl Quam at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Gloria worked as the only delivery milkmaid for Vande Kolk Dairy. She was a long time resident in the Waupun area other than living on a ranch with her husband in Montana for two years. Gloria enjoyed gardening, bowling, ice skating and reading. She was a loving aunt and a member of First Reformed Church.