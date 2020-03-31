Gloria Marie (Vande Kolk) Quam, age 97 of Waupun
Gloria Marie (Vande Kolk) Quam, age 97 of Waupun

Gloria Marie (Vande Kolk) Quam, age 97 of Waupun, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Marvin’s Manor in Waupun.

Gloria was born on Aug. 26, 1922, in Fond du Lac County, a daughter of John and Johanna (Van Beek) Vande Kolk. On May 26, 1973, she was united in marriage to Carl Quam at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Gloria worked as the only delivery milkmaid for Vande Kolk Dairy. She was a long time resident in the Waupun area other than living on a ranch with her husband in Montana for two years. Gloria enjoyed gardening, bowling, ice skating and reading. She was a loving aunt and a member of First Reformed Church.

Gloria is survived by her sister, Jessie (Curt) Smedema of Waupun; seven nieces and nephews, Dennis (Kathy) Vande Kolk, Barbara (Ray) Levick, Ruth Gayor, Ronald (Donna) Vande Kolk, Phil (Sue) Smedema, Cindy (Jay) Abel and Ginger (Tom) Trapp; cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; two brothers, Bernard Vande Kolk and Garrit (Alice) Vande Kolk; a niece, Linda Smedema and a nephew, Nick Vande Kolk.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Cattaraugus Cemetery.

KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com

