Gloyd, Irene Lucille Baxter

PORTAGE/CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Irene Lucille Baxter Gloyd, age 94, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 22 in Chandler, Arizona, with loving family members present at the end of her beautiful life.
Irene was born in Portage on June 23, 1926, the daughter of George and Mabel Baxter. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Portage High School in 1944. After high school graduation, she worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant while her high school sweetheart, Dale V. Gloyd, was serving his country overseas in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Irene and Dale married in 1945 in Portage where they raised their family until 1963 when they relocated to Stoughton and subsequently to Madison. Irene worked for the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund until her retirement, making many lasting friendships over those years. Following retirement, Irene and Dale moved from Madison to Mesa, Arizona.
A vivacious person with a beautiful smile, Irene made friends wherever she went. She was a devout Catholic who had an unending faith in God – a kind, compassionate and forgiving woman with a heart of gold. She loved old movies, history and family genealogy and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting afghans for family and friends, and she was an avid collector of dolls. Her love of dolls was reflected in her home where many cherished Pleasant Company American Girl dolls were on display.
Irene treasured her family and is survived by her loving children Larry (Rebecca) Gloyd of Adams, Nancy (Don) Giddens of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Michael (Pamela) Gloyd of Chandler, Arizona; cherished grandchildren Tamara (Jim) Lehman of Fitchburg, Tracey (Charles) Hartley of Hollandale, Kimberly (Paul) Montello of Bogart, Georgia, Sarah (Todd) Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, Matthew (Angie) Gloyd of Gilbert, Arizona, Andrea (Jason) St. Clair of Chandler, Arizona; precious great grandchildren Paige and Parker Lehman, Kyle, Blake and Blair Hartley, Alexandra and Miles Montello, Francesca, Rachel, and Mia Walker, Madilyn and Colton Gloyd, Gianna, Tatum and Harlow St. Clair; a niece Linda (Ed) Baxter Cole of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and nephew, George T. Poole III of Lexington, Kentucky; her dearly loved extended family, and many special and caring friends all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Dale, three infant children, and her beloved grandson, Patrick Gloyd, as well as her parents, and her sister and brother, Mary Baxter Poole and Robert Baxter.
The joy of her life was her family, even though they were spread across the country. She rarely missed a Baptism, First Holy Communion, graduation, wedding or other special occasion – she was always there with a smile on her face sharing her amazing love. She will be deeply missed and will live forever in our hearts.
Father Gary Krahenbuhl will preside over a Catholic graveside service and burial to be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Portage. At a later date, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Portage for family and friends.
The family deeply appreciates the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) for their kind and caring assistance.
