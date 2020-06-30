Gloyd, Irene Lucille Baxter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE/CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Irene Lucille Baxter Gloyd, age 94, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 22 in Chandler, Arizona, with loving family members present at the end of her beautiful life.

Irene was born in Portage on June 23, 1926, the daughter of George and Mabel Baxter. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Portage High School in 1944. After high school graduation, she worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant while her high school sweetheart, Dale V. Gloyd, was serving his country overseas in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Irene and Dale married in 1945 in Portage where they raised their family until 1963 when they relocated to Stoughton and subsequently to Madison. Irene worked for the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund until her retirement, making many lasting friendships over those years. Following retirement, Irene and Dale moved from Madison to Mesa, Arizona.