Gnerlich, Mildred M.

MAYVILLE - Mildred M. Gnerlich, age 95, of Mayville, was born into Eternal Life on Dec. 17, 2020, at Cedar Community, West Bend.

Millie was born Mildred Marie Handel in Iron Ridge on Sept. 5, 1925, the oldest of three children of Theodore and Irma Handel. Her brother, Merlin, and sister, Barbara, preceded her in death. Millie married Lawrence "Jinx" Gnerlich on Nov. 1, 1947. They enjoyed almost 60 years of polka dances before Jinx's death in 2007. Millie's strong faith carried her through 95 years of life's ups and downs.

Millie is survived by her son, Rod, and his wife, Sandy, as well as her grandpups, Heidi and Abby. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Cedar Community for their care of Millie over the past six years.

Millie was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be buried at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Iron Ridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. and burial immediately thereafter. If desired, memorials to St. Matthew's are appreciated.

