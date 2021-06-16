Gobeli, Agnes D.

BURLINGTON - Agnes D. Gobeli, 88, formerly of Burlington, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Arizona.
Services for Agnes will be held Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 p.m. at SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Southwest Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery following the service, at 2 p.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
