Gobeli, Agnes D.

BURLINGTON—Age 88, formerly of Burlington, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Arizona. Agnes was born May 18, 1932 to Nicholas and Anna (nee Wirkes) Andricheck in Beaver Dam, WI. Her early life was spent in Beaver Dam where she graduated from High School. On July 2, 1955 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Gobeli at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, WI. Ken passed away July 14, 2005. Following their marriage, they resided in Beaver Dam, Colorado, New York and then settled in Burlington in 1965.

In her early years she worked at Mercury Outboards in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Agnes enjoyed traveling, was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Agnes is survived by her children, Gina (Pat) Finucane in Harshaw, WI, and Dr. Bart Gobeli in Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Ely (Whitney) Finucane and Zane Finucane all of Colorado. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Bruce Gobeli, and her sister Ann (Dan) Puddy.

Memorials in honor of Agnes may be made to: Wisconsin P.V.A. or a charity of your choice.