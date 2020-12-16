Gobell, Mary Elizabeth

LYNDON STATION - Mary Elizabeth Gobell, age 82, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
A private family burial will be held at the Concord Cemetery in Cazenovia, Wis.
Mary is survived by her children, Daniel, Richard (Kathleen), both of Lyndon Station, Dean (Claudia) of Germany and Jeff (Brenda) of Fitchberg, Mass.; brother, Lloyd (Pat) Fuller of Baraboo, Wis.; sister, Ethal Mobley of Reedsburg, Wis.; as well as her grandchildren.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
