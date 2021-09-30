Goecks, Toby E.

WAUPACA – Toby E. Goecks, age 77, of Waupaca, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Toby was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on May 31, 1944, the son of Ernest and Beatrice (Beduhn) Goecks.

He was a graduate of Gratiot High School and enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1962. He served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1966 and received a purple heart for his brave service.

Toby is survived by his wife, Corrine; five children, Tina (Kenn) Rockwell, Toby (Sarah) Goecks, Lee Ann (Bill) Bloomer, Janene (fiancé, Scott Bastar) Clark, and Brandie Beich; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karyn Staicar and Faye Gordon; brother, William (Shelly) Goecks; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Toby was preceded in death by a son, Darin J. Beich.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the LIVING HOPE CHURCH, S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, with Pastor Dave Bauman officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.