Goerl, Scott

MADISON—Scott Goerl, 59, of Madison, Wis., died on April 19, 2021, after a brave and fierce battle with the COVID virus. Scott was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Green Bay, Wis., to Dallis Goerl and Jane (Stenzel) Goerl. He lived most of his life in the Appleton area but moved to Madison in 2016. Scott was a very kind and peace-loving man. All who met him immediately liked him. He was an inspiration to his grandchildren. In the words of the Wizard of Oz, “a heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others.” And Scott was well loved by many. He enjoyed riding his bicycle every day, and he loved all things sports, basketball in particular. He was a master of cooking on the grill. He loved to eat. He had a love affair with Mustangs. Scott looked forward each week to Friday night fish fry with his friends, The Guppies. “We will continue to order a Southern Comfort Old Fashioned Sweet in your honor.”
Scott is survived by his son, Jesse Goerl; two sisters, Heidi Goerl and Tammy Treleven; his stepmother, Char Goerl; stepsisters, Tracy (Brent) Wagner and Trisha (Kerry) Paulson; stepbrother, Jered (DeeDee) Blake; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and by his cat, Mylz; and his Love, Wendy Maginnis.
Funeral services will be held indoors at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the service starting at noon. Lunch will be served. A memorial bike ride around Lake Monona will start at 3 p.m. from Olbrich Park where a few bicycles are available to rent.
