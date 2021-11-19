 Skip to main content
Goetsch, Catherine A.
Goetsch, Catherine A.

MARKESAN/MILWAUKEE - Catherine A. Goetsch, age 71, formerly of Milwaukee, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Markesan Resident Home.

In keeping with Catherine's wishes, there will be a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Catherine was born on March 5, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Edmund and Mildred (nee Scheiber) Goetsch. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Milwaukee in 1969. Catherine worked in the healthcare field for many years, including at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, Sacred Heart Rehabilitation on Milwaukee, and St. Joseph Home in Watertown. She also volunteered for Red Cross, Central Colony, and Easter Seals Camp. Catherine was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam and had been a member at St. Charles Borromeo in Milwaukee.

Memorials may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.

www.KoepsellFH.com

