Goetsch, Scott Alan

Scott was born on May 28, 1962, the youngest of four children born to Leroy and Leila (Jordan) Goetsch. Scott was a certified master automotive technician, who was truly gifted with the ability to diagnose and repair vehicles. He, most of all, loved being with family and friends. Many trips to Door County with his wife, kids and grandkids made for great memories that will be cherished forever. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and son, as well as fishing trips with his great friends. Scott was always there for his family and friends to lend an ear, a helping hand or a giant bear hug. He will be sorely missed.