Goetz, William G. "Bill"

Bill was born on Dec. 14, 1938, in Portage, the son of Maxwell and Dorothy (Schenk) Goetz. He graduated from Portage High School in 1957. Bill joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. Being in the military was one of the best experiences of his life. Bill returned to Portage after his military service in 1961. He married Sharon Gustafson on Nov. 10, 1962, and worked for a local construction company until he began his sheet metal apprenticeship in 1964. Bill received the Sheet Metal Apprentice of the Year Award in 1969, of which he was very proud. In 1968, he started Complete Comfort Systems out of his home in Portage. His son, Greg, joined him in the business in 1990. Bill took great pride in obtaining his pilot's license in 1980. He then spent eight years with the Air National Guard. He absolutely loved kayaking, sailing, and always told everyone to "keep both oars in the water." He also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed time in nature at Devil's Lake and up north in Land O' Lakes. He looked forward to planting flowers in the Spring and taking his dog, Steve, for walks. He was a devout Packers fan, having attended the famous Ice Bowl in Green Bay, often reminding people that he paid $12.50 for his ticket. Bill was very religious and a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville.