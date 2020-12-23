Goetz, William G. "Bill"

PORTAGE – William G. "Bill" Goetz, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Portage on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Bill was born on Dec. 14, 1938, in Portage, the son of Maxwell and Dorothy (Schenk) Goetz. He graduated from Portage High School in 1957. Bill joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. Being in the military was one of the best experiences of his life. Bill returned to Portage after his military service in 1961. He married Sharon Gustafson on Nov. 10, 1962, and worked for a local construction company until he began his sheet metal apprenticeship in 1964. Bill received the Sheet Metal Apprentice of the Year Award in 1969, of which he was very proud. In 1968, he started Complete Comfort Systems out of his home in Portage. His son, Greg, joined him in the business in 1990. Bill took great pride in obtaining his pilot's license in 1980. He then spent eight years with the Air National Guard. He absolutely loved kayaking, sailing, and always told everyone to "keep both oars in the water." He also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed time in nature at Devil's Lake and up north in Land O' Lakes. He looked forward to planting flowers in the Spring and taking his dog, Steve, for walks. He was a devout Packers fan, having attended the famous Ice Bowl in Green Bay, often reminding people that he paid $12.50 for his ticket. Bill was very religious and a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville.
Bill is survived by his children, Gregory (Lisa Wray) Goetz, Portage, and Kris (Josh) Acker, Madison; grandchildren, Keaton Marie (Andrew) Goetz Rosenbaum of Green Bay and Timothy Jon Goetz of St. Paul, Minn.; sister, Patricia Goetz Willis of St. Charles, Ill.; brother, Donald (Elaina) Goetz of Las Cruces, N.M.; his beloved dog, Steve; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; his sisters, Marion Goetz Kinney and Barbara Goetz Foster; brothers-in-law, Bill Kinney and Ronald Willis; and his nephew, Tommy Gustafson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians in Briggsville, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Military honors will follow at the church. Inurnment will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Social distancing rules will be observed and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Columbia County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
