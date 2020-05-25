Gohlke, Barbara S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ENDEAVOR - Barbara S. Gohlke, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Clyde and Agnes (Hilgers) Bates. She married Harold A. Gohlke on Sept. 19, 1964. Barb was a small business owner and health care giver. She was involved in Relay for Life as well as Marquette County 4-H for many years. Barb was a kind, selfless, generous and ever-giving person with a little bit of spunk.

She is survived by her husband, Harold A. Gohlke of Endeavor; children, Tracey Wilson of Endeavor, Sheri (Daniel) Rylicki of Woodbury, Minn., and Jon (Kim) Gohlke of Endeavor; sister, Linda Drew of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren, Debra Wilson of Baraboo, Bethany (Logan) Ackerson of Gilbert, Ariz., Jeremy, Natalie and Audrey Rylicki of Woodbury, Minn., Palmer Gohlke of Chandler, Ariz., Emma Gohlke of Hudson, Wis., Corporal Kolton (Tessa) Gohlke of Lacey, Wash., and Kendal Gohlke of Columbus, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Nora, Amelia and Ezra Ackerson; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Inurnment will be at OXFORD CEMETERY on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Scott Dadam officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.