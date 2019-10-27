POYNETTE - Golda Mary Anderson, 96, of Poynette, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Divine Savior Healthcare, in Portage surrounded by her family.
Golda was born on July 29, 1923, to John and Lena Rosa (Hebel) Waugh on the family farm in Dekorra Township. She went to school at the Inch School No. 6 and was a graduate of Poynette High School. She met her husband, Kenneth Anderson, through his friend and her cousin, and they were married on April 11, 1943, at the Inch Methodist Parsonage in Poynette. They raised four children on their farm. Golda was a homemaker, and a farm wife. She took great pride in raising chickens and selling eggs. Golda was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group, Homemakers and 4-H Leader. In their early years of marriage, Golda and Ken enjoyed attending Carom parties at WIBU Radio Station and were Carom Champs. She enjoyed teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play Caroms. She and Ken also enjoyed many trips out west. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Golda is survived by her husband of 76 years, Kenneth; and four children, Gary (Julie) Anderson, Sandy (John) Otto, Dennis (Cherie) Anderson, Connie (Kevin) Alt; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Golda is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jean Gerber, Ariz.
Golda was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, William, Edward, John and Charles Waugh; three sisters, Albina Dunn, Katie Statz and Ellen Gasser; and granddaughter, April Waugh.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Poynette Inch United Methodist Church, 402 South Main Street, in Poynette. Chaplain Dan Pulsfus will be officiating. Burial will follow at Inch Cemetery in the Township of Dekorra. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church.
Thank you to the doctors, nursing staff and chaplains at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
