Gollmar, Jeffrey Ross

BARABOO - Jeffrey Ross Gollmar, of Baraboo, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. He was the son of Wayne and Helen (Martin) Gollmar. Jeff graduated from Baraboo High School in 1973. He attended the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, graduating in 1978 with a double major in math and history. He taught math for 33 years at Amherst Junior and Senior High Schools in Amherst, Wis.

Jeff was passionate about sports, especially baseball, which he played throughout his childhood in Baraboo. He eventually coached baseball for 21 years and football for 12 years in Amherst. He was also involved with summer baseball in Baraboo. Jeff was an avid reader, particularly of the Civil War and World War II. He was known for his keen memory, infectious smile, booming laugh and kind, friendly spirit.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his brother, William Gollmar; sister-in-law, Suzanne Marchant; niece and nephew, Kathleen and Christopher Gollmar; as well as numerous cousins. A private family funeral is pending. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.