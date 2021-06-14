Gollmar, Jr., Robert H.

ROCHESTER – Robert H. Gollmar, Jr., age 92, of Rochester, Wis., formerly of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Robert was born on November 20, 1928 in Baraboo, WI., the son of Robert and Alice (Gault) Gollmar. He was a 1945 graduate of Baraboo High School and attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI., graduating with a degree in music.

Robert enlisted in the United States Army and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class while stationed in Colorado. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Mukwonago, WI., where he married Dorothy Swan on June 23, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014.

Robert taught band music in several school districts which included Hillsboro, Sauk-Prairie, Baraboo and retired after many years, at Burlington. During his teaching years, Robert volunteered at Badger Boys State for over 15 years.

In his retirement, Robert was an antiques dealer and a volunteer at Circus World Museum for many years.