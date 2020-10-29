Golz, Raymond D.

PORTAGE – Raymond D. Golz passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Our House Senior Living in Portage.

Raymond was born on Oct. 13, 1923, the son of Daniel and Elsie (Anacker) Golz. Ray served in the U.S. Army during World War II and achieved the rank of Corporal. He was wounded while serving in France and received a Purple Heart due to his injuries.

Raymond married Dorothy Hand on June 28, 1947. They were married for 53 years before her death in 2001. Their love produced three children, Janet Gaber, Kent, Wash., Daniel (Sue) Golz, and Karen Golz, Portage, all of whom survive him.

Raymond worked for 30 years for the United States Post Office, first on a walking route and then as a rural carrier. He also owned, with his son, Golz Refrigeration and Heating, Inc., for over 30 years.

Raymond was an avid fisherman his entire life and spent many happy vacations with his family fishing all over the Midwest and into Canada. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family as well as hunting with his son. He loved home cooking, apple pie, Badgers football, and, of course, the Packers. He truly loved the three dachshunds he and the family had throughout his life, Mike, Lady, and Molly. His life was filled with love and laughter, especially when he had his family around him.