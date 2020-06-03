Gomez, Albert

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Albert Gomez, age 78, passed away on May 18, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
He was born and raised in Old Town San Diego and attended Point Loma High School before completing an apprenticeship to become a lifelong painter.
After a trip with his grandfather to Wisconsin, he fell in love with the area where he stayed, married Vickie Hughbanks and started his family including his son, Brad, and daughter, Deanna, before returning to San Diego and adding his grandson, Easton.
He loved his family, friends, storytelling, and camping. In his younger days he enjoyed surfing, coaching soccer, model boats and RC cars.
He touched so many lives and his hard work left his touch on homes across San Diego and Wisconsin. He will be missed by many.
