Goodell, Jacob T. "Jake"

WISCONSIN DELLS—Jacob T. “Jake” Goodell, age 34, of Wisconsin Dells, died suddenly on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. He was born on Dec. 3, 1987 in Reedsburg, the son of Laura Elder and Daniel Goodell. Jake attended Reedsburg Area High School. He worked at Seats in Reedsburg and Teel Plastics in Baraboo. Jake enjoyed bikes, welding, tattooing, cars and reading.

Jake fathered four beautiful children who survive him, Alexia, Brooklyn, Lincoln and Isabella. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura and Chad Elder, of Reedsburg; his father and stepmother, Dan and Lisa Goodell, of Wisconsin Dells; his siblings, Amanda (Josh) Wren, David Kowalke Jr., Brittnie (Josh) Dempsey, Kaitlyn Goodell and Lucas Elder; his grandmother, Karen Baetje (David Schumacher); his grandfather, Dean Fish; his great-grandmother, Marian Huff; aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dale Baetje and Dennis Goodell Sr.; and his grandmother, Patricia Fish.

There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg where words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the family would be much appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.