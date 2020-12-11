Goodlaxson, Joann Marie (Marquart)

WAUPUN - Joann Marie (Marquart) Goodlaxson, 85, of Waupun, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from complications due to COVID. Born Sept. 16, 1935, to Elmer and LaVerne Marquart in Knowles, she was a lifelong guiding force in the communities on the north end of the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. Joann graduated from Mayville High School and earned a B.S. from UW-Stout. She married David in 1957 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before he died in 2017.

Her legacy is built on seeing the best in everyone and modeling the best in a human. She was known for her work ethic, faith, and commitments to family and education. Her days were filled with farm chores, delivering lessons, tending her family, gardening and doing schoolwork late into the night. The 60s brought four children, who grew up learning the work ethic and generosity of spirit that were Joann's hallmark traits. After they were launched she and Dave took in a fifth child, great-nephew Dale.