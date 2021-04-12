SUN CITY, Ariz—In Loving Memory of
BARBARA ANN GOODMAN
Barbara Ann Goodman (nee Winchell), 82 passed away on April 2, 2021 at her home in Sun City, Arizona. She was surrounded by the love of her 8 children, extended family and her companion Darrald Feaker.
Barbara was born on April 10, 1938 in Waupun, Wisconsin to Martha and Cecil Winchell and was raised in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Barbara was one of 8 children, the third oldest. She attended Fox Lake High School and was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Throughout Barbara’s life she lived in Wisconsin, Arizona, Alaska and Washington. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an independent, strong, adventurous, courageous woman as well as a world traveler and a Christian of faith. Her claim to fame has always been her 8 children. They were the wind beneath her wings and she was and always will be, their “HERO”.
Barbara is survived by her 8 children; Cathy Erwin (Dennis) from New River, AZ, Cindy Warner (Earl) from Phoenix, AZ, Jerry Nelson (Robyn) from Surprise, AZ, Doug from Sun City, AZ, Kim Lufsey from Sun City West, AZ, Guy Nelson (Maria) from Litchfield Park, AZ, Teri Winburn (Wayne) from Goodyear, AZ and Barbie Pruitt from Phoenix, AZ. Barbara also has 19 grand children, 26 great grand children and 3 great, great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Darlene Miller from Peoria, AZ a brother, Jeff Winchell (Sharleen) from Chandler, AZ, a brother-in-law, Jerry Slusser from Stoughton, WI, a sister-in-law, Connie Winchell from Cambria, WI, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her companion of 7 years, Darrald Feaker from Sun City, AZ .
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Goodman, her parents Martha and Cecil Winchell, 3 sisters; Teddy Slusser, Alice Binder and Mary Counsell and 2 brothers; Bob and Allen Winchell, a sister-in-law (Pat Winchell), two brothers-in-law (Bud Miller and Charlie Counsell), a son-in-law (Larry Lufsey), grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to count.
Due to Covid and limited seating, there will be a private family service at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sun City, AZ on April 14th at 10:00 a.m. Barbara has been a member of this church for over 15 years. Her ashes will be interned at the church Memorial Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to Barbara’s church, Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sun City, AZ (Specifically their Missionary Work) in the name of Barbara Goodman and her family.
