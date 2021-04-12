Goodman, Barbara Ann

Barbara was born on April 10, 1938 in Waupun, Wisconsin to Martha and Cecil Winchell and was raised in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Barbara was one of 8 children, the third oldest. She attended Fox Lake High School and was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Throughout Barbara’s life she lived in Wisconsin, Arizona, Alaska and Washington. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an independent, strong, adventurous, courageous woman as well as a world traveler and a Christian of faith. Her claim to fame has always been her 8 children. They were the wind beneath her wings and she was and always will be, their “HERO”.