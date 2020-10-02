Gorchals, Rita Marie (Lamers)

WAUPUN—Rita Marie (Lamers) Gorchals went peacefully to her heavenly father on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Rita was born on May 23, 1923, to Edward and Anna (Ebben) Lamers in Little Chute, Wis.

Rita attended and graduated from St. John, Little Chute Grade School, High School, and Appleton Business College.

She married Ralph W. Gorchals in 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton, Wis., officiated by the Rev. Claude Burns. They lived in Kaukauna and Janesville, eventually moving to Waupun in 1959, where she was employed by Home Contractors for 19 years.

Through her years, Rita enjoyed the company, calls and letters of many friends near and far. She loved her Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, as well as any local sports happening in the area.

Rita is survived by one brother, Vernon (Mary Jo) Lamers; sisters-in-law, Marian Lamers and Nancy Gorchals; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; brothers, Donald (Margaret), Sylvan (Shirley), Roderic and Marvin; sisters-in-law, Mildred (Leslie) Regel, Marian (Leonard) Regel, Peggy (Don) Mangold, Ruth (Marvin) Gosz; and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Arlene) Gorchals and Edward Gorchals.