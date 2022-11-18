Gordon A. Benike

Nov. 11, 1935—Nov. 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gordon A. “Poochie” Benike, 87, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

Gordon was born on November 11, 1935 to Albert and Angeline (Immerfall) Benike. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1955.

After graduation, Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. He spent 3 1/2 years stationed at Eglin A.F.B. Florida. His classification was Instrument Repairman and worked on various types of jet aircraft.

After serving his country, he worked for Metal Fab, Inc. of Beaver Dam where he retired after 35 years. He also worked as a part-time bartender for Morry’s Bar in Beaver Dam and a few other bars on occasion.

Gordon was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146. He was always a lover of old-time country music. He traveled to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN anywhere from 15 to 20 times. He always remembered one of his trips when he unexpectedly got front row seats in front of the stage. (You never knew what kind of seats you had until you were taken to them with your tickets.)

Pooch loved his white Cadillac with the “POOCH” license plates. He was a big Badg￼er, Packer, and Brewers fan. He loved his cat Emily and was broken-hearted when she died. Pooch loved sitting outside on a warm summer day listening to country music.

When Pooch was a little boy, he went to Catholic school. One day, when he was in third grade, he was helping a nun pass out papers. She patted him on the head and said, “You’re such a sweet little boy. You’re just a little Pooch”. At recess, and from then on, the kids started calling him Pooch or Poochie. To this day, he was still that sweet, kind, joyful person. Pooch was willing to help anyone. Many times, he literally helped total strangers. He was a blessing to all who knew him. We’ll miss you Pooch . . . and we’ll always love you.

Gordon is survived by his siblings: Linda (Jim) Burton of the Netherlands, David (Cheryl) Benike of Beaver Dam, and John (Peggy) Benike of Beaver Dam; half-sister, Dorothy Hankes of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Benike; brother-in-law, Robert Schkirke; his good friend, Jan; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Carol Gosse, Barbara Schkirke, and Larry Benike; two half-brothers: Gene and Donald Benike; and his fiancee Kay Jillson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton with Deacon Randy Wells officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.