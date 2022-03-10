Feb. 2, 1938—Feb. 26, 2022

GLEN MILLS, PA—Gordon Frank Gerstenkorn, 84, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Gordon was the beloved husband of Martha D. Gerstenkorn, with whom he shared 28 years of marriage.

Born in Portage, WI, he was the son of the late Frank and Viola (Mittelstaedt) Gerstenkorn.

After graduating from Portage High School, Gordon attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where in 1961 he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle. This was followed by a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

His engineering career included positions at Boeing in Seattle, WA, Scott Paper in Everett, WA, and Philadelphia, PA, Westinghouse in Philadelphia, PA, United Engineers in Philadelphia, PA and the United States Navy in Willow Grove, PA. He retired in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Gerstenkorn; his son, Wesley Gerstenkorn; his daughter-in-law, Nancy Gerstenkorn; and his grandson, Evan Gerstenkorn.

Gordon enjoyed canoeing, radio-controlled aircraft, Toastmasters, and attending classes as a senior citizen at West Chester University. He read a wide variety of newspapers and magazines in an effort to keep informed about many subjects.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 730 S. New St., West Chester, PA 19382, where there will be a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. A livestream link is available and condolences may be offered by visiting www.foundsferyo.com.