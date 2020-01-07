Gordon Gasser, Madison

MADISON - Gordon Benjamin Gasser passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Apache Junction, Ariz., after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 14, 1929, to Benjamin and Genevieve Gasser. Gordy graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1947. He married Nancy Iverson in 1951; together, they had two daughters, Holly and Lisa. He enjoyed a lifetime of work. He began farming in high school, moved on to Teamsters, and then into banking. Gordy’s last and longest career was in the road construction industry. He started at DL Gasser Construction, followed by many years at Scott Construction, both in the Lake Delton, Wis. area.

Gordy loved riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycles, always making time to go on rides with his many friends. He was a member of the Shriners and Masons, beginning in 1954 until the time of his death. Gordy’s love for life and great sense of humor will be what will be missed most by many.