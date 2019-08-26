{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon J. “Mickey” Schmidt, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health in Beaver Dam.

Funeral services are currently pending and a complete obituary will follow.

KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

