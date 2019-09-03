BEAVER DAM - Gordon J. “Mickey” Schmidt, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Living in Beaver Dam.
Gordon was born the son of Rudolph and Agnes (Wrenzski) Schmidt on Oct. 25, 1927, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Mickey was married to Eileen Yagodinski on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Mickey will be remembered for riding his bike to work every day at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam, where he was employed as a cook and blender for 39 years until his retirement. After retirement, he continued working as a bagger at the Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly for many years.
Mickey was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He coached boys basketball for St. Patrick’s Catholic School during the 1950s – 1960s, where he won the city championship from ’57 – ’60. Mickey umpired men’s softball and Little League for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and Sheepshead, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Eileen of Beaver Dam; daughter, Kim (Roland) Voelker of Beaver Dam; special nephew, Dan Yagodinski of Beaver Dam; two grand fur babies, Gizmo and Daisy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Roger.
A memorial gathering will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date.
Mickey’s family would like to thank Hillside Hospice nurses, Shelley, and Elisa; aides, Cindy and Megan; and especially nurse, Lisa Lund for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
