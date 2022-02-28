Kotinek, Gordon K.

BEAVER DAM—Gordon K. Kotinek, age 91, passed away peacefully next to his wife in his home in Beaver Dam on February 23, 2022.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial and inurnment that will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Portage on a later date.

Gordon Kenneth Kotinek was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on August 31, 1930 to George and Margaret (O’Roark) Kotinek. On May 29, 1954, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Anna M. Likens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage. He taught U.S. History and Social Studies two years in Viroqua and then 34 years in Beaver Dam, retiring in 1989. He also taught night classes for U.S. Citizenship and GED. He was in the active Navy reserves until 1962. His first year in Beaver Dam he helped coach football and basketball. The following year he became the boy’s tennis coach until he retired from coaching in 1979. He started recreational summer tennis program in Beaver Dam. He then worked at the Nick Bollettieri summer camp at Wayland Academy. They had students from all over the world, and one year Arthur Ashe and Stan Smith played an exhibition match at the Wayland Field House. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Tennis Coach’s Hall of Fame in 1983 and honored by the conference and Beaver Dam High School that same year. In 2005, he was one of the 12 inaugural inductees on the Beaver Dam Athletic Wall of Fame. He was a member of the Elk’s, Toastmaster’s, Knights of Columbus and served on the Dodge County Board for two years.

Gordon was a man full of honesty, generosity, integrity, kindness, intelligence, gratitude, humility, and love. He lived in a home on Beaver Dam Lake where he and his wife were blessed with beautiful sunsets. He loved fishing, ice fishing, sailing, and skiing on the lake. While working and after retirement, they were able to travel. They enjoyed three wonderful cruises, and visited 49 states. They were always happy that family lived near and all could be together. He enjoyed his pets, reading, painting, drawing, playing poker, and bridge. He even had a book published: “Tennis: The Game.” Gordon loved the sport and continued to play into his 80’s.

Gordon will be missed by his wife, Anna; children: Kathryn “Kate” Stern and Mark Kotinek; grandchildren: Michelle Escamilla, Jessica Stern, and Jamie Masche; great-grandchildren: Adriana, Diego, and Lilah; great-great granddaughter, Alessandria; sister, Verity Devine (Tom); brother, Loras Kotinek; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Seaman; his in-laws, Leroy and Ruth Likens; and sister in-law, Shirley Solberg-Swenson.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be given to the family. All donations will go towards the Beaver Dam High School tennis program, Alzheimer’s Association, and St. Katherine Drexel Parish. The family would like to thank Hillside Homecare, Hillside Hospice, and Christian Family Solutions from the bottom of their heart for their loving care and support.

