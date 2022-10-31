Gordon Phillips

July 2, 1933—Oct. 25, 2022

RANDOLPH—Gordon Custer Phillips, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center.

Gordon was born on July 2, 1933, in Summitville, TN, a son of Rhedus and Claytie (York) Phillips. He attended Thornton Jr. College and received an Associate degree in 1953.

Gordon was a Veteran who served in the U.S. Army in the occupation of Germany. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Nancy Franz on December 30, 1955.

Gordon was employed at Illinois Bell and retired in 1991 as District Manager in major business marketing and as a College Recruiter in Human Resources.

While living in Illinois he was a 4-H leader for many years. He was an active volunteer in church and the community. Gordon was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church, Randolph Kiwanis Club, and Randolph VFW Post 9510. In 2007, Gordon and Nancy were named Randolph Citizen of the Year.

He is a three different type cancer survivor and participated in fund raising drives. After retirement, Gordon and Nancy purchased 40 acres of rural forest land. They developed a drive-in access and with care and work expanded it to 120 acres. Unfortunately, a lightning fire destroyed their cabin. After shedding tears at the ashes, they immediately chose a new building site which became a family treasure. They enjoyed the rural life. Gordon kept busy by working in the forest cutting firewood and maintaining the fields and trails with his John Deere Tractor.

Gordon is survived by his three children: Todd (Linda) Phillips of Polar, Amy (Bruce) Vredeveld of Randolph and Ross (Jan) Phillips of Cambria; seven grandchildren: Jason Phillips, Wesley (Amy) Phillips, Callie Phillips, Scott (Bryanna) Phillips, Lisa (Jacob) Gaulthier, Ryan (Brittany) Cashman and P.J. Cashman; four great-grandchildren: Levi and Scout Gaulthier and Camilla and Everett Cashman; sister, Martha Jo Darrohn.

He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2018; parents.

Visitation for Gordon will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph, WI.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Randolph Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery with Military Honors provided be the Randolph VFW Post 9510.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Prairie Trail Office Suites, 725 Heartland Trail, Unit 301, Madison, WI 53717.

