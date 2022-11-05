April 3, 1947—Oct. 31, 2022

Gordon R. Kabele, age 75, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at SSM Hospice in Baraboo.

Gordy was born on April 3, 1947 to Edward and Viola Kabele. Gordy was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage. After graduation from Portage High School, he served his country in the Wisconsin National Guard. He worked his entire life on the railroad and liked to hunt, fish and trapshoot.

He married Jane Klocko on December 23, 2005.

Gordy is survived by his wife, Jane; stepson, Greg Hibner; step-daughter, Angie (Ron) Tetzlaff; and step-grandsons: Nathan, Collin, Tom and Tim.

He is also survived by his sisters: Donna Kutz of Middleton and Shirley Mittlesteadt of Portage; brothers: Edward (Ellen), Ken (Jean) and Jim (Mary) of Portage; also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Viola Kabele, brother, Bob (Betty), brothers-in-law, Ivan Kutz and Monard Mittlesteadt and niece, Lisa Kabele.

Private services will be held at a later date.