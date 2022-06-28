March 21, 1933—June 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gordon Roberts, age 89, of Beaver Dam, went peacefully to Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with his daughter Chris holding his hand at his home.

A private family funeral service for Gordon will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 30, 2022 with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam with Graveside Military Honors conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146.

Gordon David was born on March 21, 1933 the son of Arthur and Hannah Ceinwen (Jones) Roberts in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He was a 1951 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He served his country in the United States Army with duty overseas in Korea. On September 27, 1952, he was united in marriage with Shirley Mae Haase at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Gordon had been employed at Weyenberg Shoe Factory, Wisconsin Power and Light and retired as a Superintendent at the Beaver Dam Waste Water Treatment Plant. While in high school, Gordon had enjoyed participating and excelled in all high school athletics. He was proud to represent his Community. He also enjoyed watching sports especially the Wisconsin Badger Football and Basketball teams. He loved to go fishing and bowling. Gordon and Shirley enjoyed trips to the casino and camping at Willow Mill Campsite in Rio, Wisconsin.

Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Buck) Rogers of Baraboo, Cindy Mitchell (David Josvai), and Chris (Bill) Horstmann, both of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Phillips, Mike (Connie) Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Billy (Bridget) Horstmann, and Bob (Heidi) Horstmann; six great grandchildren: Kyle, Maddisyn, Vance, Ava, Hailey and Autumn; four step great grandchildren: Kylie, Carter, Tyler and Bailey; his brother-in-law, Marvin Haase of Clermont, FL; special family friends, Al & Nicole Gramlow and Gabriel Gramlow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley in 2019, four brothers: Kenneth, Howie, Herbert “Allen” and Paul; sisters: Gwen, Shirley and Dilys and his son-in-law Mike Mitchell.

If desired, memorials may be made in Gordon Roberts’ name to Heartland Hospice Care.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thankfulness to all the nurses and CNAs at Heartland Hospice Care for their wonderful and compassionate care of Gordon this past year. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family to leave online condolences please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.