May 20, 1935—May 17, 2022

WAUPUN—Gorman Van Beber, 86, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Gorman was born May 20, 1935, in Knox County, KY, the son of Frank and Alva Phipps Van Bever. At the age of 10, Gorman moved to Waupun with his father. On October 4, 1985, he married Sundra Lackey and the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Gorman was employed by Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, retiring in 1997. The couple enjoyed camping for many years at River’s Bend Campground near Montello. He also loved fishing, talking with people, and drinking his beer.

Gorman is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sundra Van Beber of Waupun; daughter, Carla (Jeff) Nowicki of Beaver Dam; two granddaughters: Breanna (Cody Sekel) Olsen of Beaver Dam, and Courtney Olsen of Beaver Dam; a great-grandchild, Grayson Sekel; three step-grandchildren: Nick (Hailey) Nowicki, Luke (Katie) Nowicki, and Lindsey (Joey) Nowicki; brother, Frank “Butch” (Patrica Holbach) Van Bever of Waupun; two sisters: Hazel Eagel and Carolyn (Leonard “Slick”) Elliot; brothers-in-law: Dick Pershell and Neal Warber; and sister-in-law, Sue (Bob) Oelke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: John, William, and Larry Van Bever, Eula Sexton, Jane Smith, Frances Pershell, and Sharon Warber.

Private family services will be held. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5:00—7:00 p.m.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.