Gorsline, Robert Rodger

BARABOO - Robert Rodger Gorsline was born on Dec. 5, 1934, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis., to Rodger F. and Lucille M. (Wohlfert) Gorsline; he passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He spent the majority of his childhood on Wisconsin farms. He lived in Endeaver, Oxford, Arlington, Marshall, and Sun Prairie. He enjoyed the life of a farm boy, detasseling corn, picking tobacco leaves, and working at the vegetable canning factory. Bob graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1952. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was 18 years old at the Madison Gospel Tabernacle.

Bob married June LaVonne Sigafus on Oct. 9, 1954. They moved to Waukegan, Ill., where Bob held various jobs, including hotel manager and working at Goodyear. He served faithfully at Calvary Temple in Waukegan as church treasurer. While in Waukegan, Bob and June had two sons, Rodger and Robin.

In 1972 the family moved to Freeport, Ill., and purchased a milk hauling business. Bob worked seven days a week picking up milk from farms all over Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties and taking the milk to Muller Pinehurst in Rockford, Ill. Rodger and Robin worked right alongside their dad hauling milk for many years. Bob was a very active member of Park Hills Evangelical Church in Freeport and even though he worked seven days a week, he made sure the church lawn was always mowed.