Gorsuch, Della Mae (Stancer)

PARDEEVILLE - Della Mae (Stancer) Gorsuch, of Pardeeville, Wis., peacefully passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Remington House.
Della was born to Laverne "Ted" and Violet Stancer at the Portage Hospital on Dec. 5, 1930. She was a 1949 graduate of Cambria High School. On Oct. 26, 1952, Della was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Emerson "Blackie" Gorsuch, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.
Throughout her life, Della was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Cambria canning factories and was a cook in the Cambria-Friesland School kitchen. Della was also a dedicated member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Unit #401.
Della lived a very full life in her 90 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Della will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Dean (Vickie) Gorsuch of Cambria and Cheryl (Mike) Gleiter of Green Bay; her brother, Howard (Sandra) Stancer of Cambria; and her grandchildren, Danielle Gorsuch, Jason Gleiter, Justin (Kahla) Gleiter, Jamie (Eric) Hansen, and Erica Lynch; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends. Della was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Craig Gorsuch; sister, Betty Gorsuch (Stancer); brothers-in-law, Bill Gorsuch, John Gorsuch, Emery "Red" Gorsuch, and Jim Malone; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Malone, Margaret "Peg" Gorsuch, and Valeria Gorsuch.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Remington House and of Heartland Hospice Care for all of the care and support that they have provided to Della and us throughout the years. We truly cannot thank you enough.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria, with the Rev. Sandy Nuernberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
