Gorsuch, Della Mae (Stancer)

PARDEEVILLE - Della Mae (Stancer) Gorsuch, of Pardeeville, Wis., peacefully passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Remington House.

Della was born to Laverne "Ted" and Violet Stancer at the Portage Hospital on Dec. 5, 1930. She was a 1949 graduate of Cambria High School. On Oct. 26, 1952, Della was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Emerson "Blackie" Gorsuch, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.

Throughout her life, Della was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Cambria canning factories and was a cook in the Cambria-Friesland School kitchen. Della was also a dedicated member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Unit #401.